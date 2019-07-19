Model turned actor Lisa Haydon recently uploaded a picture on Instagram from a promotional photoshoot for a mobile brand. Clad in a black dress with a plunging neckline, she looked stunning in the photo. However, the picture did not go well with some section of the netizens and they started bombarding her post with comments such as ‘skinny’, ‘malnutrition’, ‘anorexic’. The Queen actor was skinny-shamed for looking slim in the photo.

One user commented, “Kuch kha pi b liya karoo” while the other wrote, “How is this beautiful? Being skinny and looking like a case of severe malnutrition. This woman is pretty but way too skinny.”

Another user wrote, “Why are you shrinking down so much?”

Among many who were trolling her, one comment reads, “What’s up with you all body-shaming? A woman’s body is forever changing for gazillion reasons most of them being hormonal changes. Thick or skinny a woman is beautiful in all her forms. I can’t believe there are women liking comments of men body-shaming Lisa. What is wrong with you all?”

Take a look at her picture:

This is how she was trolled:



Lisa Haydon is not just a popular model and actor, she is also someone who’s known for her family pictures on social media. She is a mother to an adorable boy whom she has named Zack.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.