There is no putting down the hardworking spirits of diligent learners and Lisa Haydon seems to be one from that pack. Seen working hard on her water surfing skills for long, the Bollywood diva seems to have mastered the knack of it as she was recently seen taming the waves like a pro and fans can’t keep calm.

Sharing a series of pictures flaunting her new skill, Lisa set the Internet on fire as she uploaded the post on her Instagram handle. While fans ponder on how to kill the weekend, Lisa surely set the ball of adventure rolling as she can be seen completely drenched in a black full-sleeves swimming suit, balancing her body on a white and lilac surfboard. She captioned the pictures as, “Wipe outttt … thanks @jonshrimpton for these sweet pics. Pls come again @mantispromedia” (sic) adding a wink emoji in between.

The sultry season is here to stay and raising the mercury levels further, is the on-point sartorial game of actress Lisa Haydon who’s summer bikini trends are goals. Setting the bar a notch higher are her pictures on social media platforms, especially the beach ones making it always seem like the waves were on fire, given the subject’s smouldering look while surfing effortlessly.

Lisa Haydon is not just a popular model and actor, she is also someone who’s known for her family pictures on social media. She is a mother to an adorable boy whom she has named Zack.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.