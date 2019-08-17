It has been quite a year of new learnings and personal achievements for Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon, what with learning the ropes of surfing like a pro and slaying the Internet with sultry beach goals and greeting fans with her pregnancy news is the latest in this list. Taking the Internet by surprise, Lisa flaunted her baby bump in latest picture from the beach and fans can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa recently uploaded a picture where she can be seen cheering from inside the water along with her husband and son while dressed in a monokini and flaunting her unmissable baby bump. The picture was captioned, “Party of four on the way (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Party of four on the way 🥳 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT

Summers and water sports come hand-in-hand but no one has been making and slaying the combo like Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon who’s water surfing skills have now become so polished that they are giving fans “life goals”. In a sultry video that Lisa had shared earlier, the Internet could not help but ogle at her fine skills apart from that oh-so-sexy beach body. Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa had shared the video where she can be seen donning a hot beige beachwear and zipping it up, floats into the direction of high tide only to climb her surfboard and ebb and flow in sync with the ocean water beneath her feet.

Lisa Haydon is not just a popular model and actor, she is also someone who’s known for her family pictures on social media. She is a mother to an adorable boy whom she has named Zack.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.