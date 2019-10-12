Flooding the Internet with her sultry bikini pictures straight from the beach, ever since she announced her pregnancy, mommy-to-be and Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon has set social media platforms on fire again over her smouldering hot post as she flaunted her bump for the last time. Promising this one to be her last post, Lisa set fans gushing who instantly gushed in the comments section, “Keep them coming.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared the picture where she can be seen donning a black bikini and seated before a lavishly laden breakfast table. The picture was captioned, “Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise… have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit (sic).”

All set to embrace motherhood for a second time, Lisa’s social media handles are proof of her enjoying these last months of pregnancy. However, the new phase does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look or even hitting the gym in high spirits. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her sexy-mommy look in a black bikini. In the first picture, she was seen standing on the sandy beach with her son zack kissing her baby bump. The adorable picture surely melted fans hearts.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.