Model turned actor Lisa Haydon walked the ramp with cricketer Hardik Pandya in gorgeous shiny metallic shades. Haydon can be seen wearing a purple metallic drape dress with absolutely no jewellery. The chic and stylish look of the actor took the stage by storm. Hardik can be seen twinning with Haydon in purple shimmery kurta and pant.

Designer Amit Aggarwal on Wednesday launched his luxury pret collection called ‘Flux’ at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The designer has used recycled polymer strips to add structure to the gowns, dresses and skirts that comprised the collection. Sheer wraps, exaggerated sleeves, power shoulders and billowing skirts were the highlight of the show. There was used of techniques like as plisse, fine draping and three-dimensional embroideries that added the texture of the pieces. Use of electric colours, shiny metallic shades of silver, blue, purple and green, hues of emerald, petrol, neutrals like gold, blush and ivory made the collection pop up.

Haydon who was wearing a purple drape gown said: “I really admire what Amit does. And especially this collection…It’s a great play of contrasts, structures. Each time a model walked the ramp wearing one of his pieces, I felt like ‘Oh my gosh, I want to wear that. And that’s always a great sign, it means this is an excellent collection.”

Recently., Lisa Haydon has announced her second pregnancy with an adorable picture. Taking the Internet by surprise, Lisa flaunted her baby bump in the latest picture from the beach and fans can’t keep calm. Lisa recently uploaded a picture where she can be seen cheering from inside the water along with her husband and son while dressed in a monokini and flaunting her unmissable baby bump. The picture was captioned, “Party of four on the way (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Party of four on the way 🥳 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.