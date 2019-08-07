Summers and water sports come hand-in-hand but no one has been making and slaying the combo like Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon who’s water surfing skills have now become so polished that they are giving fans “life goals”. In the latest sultry video that Lisa shared, the Internet could not help but ogle at her fine skills apart from that oh-so-sexy beach body.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared the video where she can be seen donning a hot beige beachwear and zipping it up, floats into the direction of high tide only to climb her surfboard and ebb and flow in sync with the ocea water beneathe her feet. The video was captioned, “Where there’s a will there’s a wave thanks @jessewelle for this video. You captured this day so beautifully… (sic).”

The sultry season is here to stay and raising the mercury levels further, is the on-point sartorial game of actress Lisa Haydon who’s summer bikini trends are goals. Setting the bar a notch higher are her pictures on social media platforms, especially the beach ones making it always seem like the waves were on fire, given the subject’s smouldering look while surfing effortlessly.

Lisa Haydon is not just a popular model and actor, she is also someone who’s known for her family pictures on social media. She is a mother to an adorable boy whom she has named Zack.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.