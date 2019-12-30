Actor Lisa Haydon is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures of her latest maternity photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a shimmery blue dress and black heels. However, her photo has been photobombed by her son Zack and it is the most cutest picture of the day. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Contemplating a life photobombed by two little peeps soon. (sic)”

Earlier, she has uploaded her photo flaunting her baby bump donning a white crop top paired with navy blue tights and sporting golden streaks in her beautiful hair. Flaunting her baby bump, Lisa captioned the pictures, “Having a healthy hair care regime and strong hair is as important for me as training for a strong body. Which is why I choose @kerastase_official #HairCare #KérastaseIndia #CareWithKerastase (sic).”



All set to embrace motherhood for a second time, Lisa’s social media handles are proof of her enjoying these last months of pregnancy. However, the new phase does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look or even hitting the gym in high spirits. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her sexy-mommy look in a black bikini and seated before a lavishly laden breakfast table. Promising it to be her last post, Lisa set fans swooning who instantly gushed in the comments section, “Keep them coming.”

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.