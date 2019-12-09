Making the most of her serene vacation in Phuket, Thailand, Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon has been keeping fans updated about her pregnancy. Flaunting her healthy body once again, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star once again set the Internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared two pictures where she can be seen donning a white crop top paired with navy blue tights and sporting golden streaks in her beautiful hair. Flaunting her baby bump, Lisa captioned the pictures, “Having a healthy hair care regime and strong hair is as important for me as training for a strong body . Which is why I choose @kerastase_official #HairCare #KérastaseIndia #CareWithKerastase (sic).”

All set to embrace motherhood for a second time, Lisa’s social media handles are proof of her enjoying these last months of pregnancy. However, the new phase does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look or even hitting the gym in high spirits. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her sexy-mommy look in a black bikini and seated before a lavishly laden breakfast table. Promising it to be her last post, Lisa set fans swooning who instantly gushed in the comments section, “Keep them coming.”

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.