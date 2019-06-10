The sultry season is here to stay and raising the mercury levels further, is the on-point sartorial game of actress Lisa Haydon who’s summer bikini trends are goals. Setting the bar a notch higher is her latest picture marking World Ocean Day and it seems like the waves were on fire, given the subject’s smouldering look while surfing effortlessly

In the shared picture, a model can be seen taming the waves on her surfboard as she stood on the edge of it, balancing her body on the tips of her toes. Donning a peach coloured bikini and sporting wet hair as the ocean’s spray rose behind her, the model looked steaming hot and Lisa captioned the picture as, “no words to describe this love affair… for fun and for play, celebrate you everyday #WorldOceanDay” (sic).

As for Lisa, the diva herself was recently seen trying a hand at learning to balance on her surfboard as she hit the ocean. For starters, Lisa had her own share of fall and splash as her baby son Zack accompanied her to the training sessions.

Watch Lisa’s learning experience here:

View this post on Instagram 🌊 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Mar 3, 2019 at 11:49pm PST

Lisa Haydon is not just a popular model and actor, she is also someone who’s known for her family pictures on social media. She is a mother to an adorable boy whom she has named Zack.

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.