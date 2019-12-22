Bringing the nation together, surprisingly, like nothing else are the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as it challenges people to prove their citizenship based on their birth certificates, given Adhaar and PAN cards will not be valid or acceptable as per the new law. As a majority of youth agitates against this new rule of the BJP government, many celebrities were seen coming out in support of the student movement, claiming the Act to be communal as it openly excluded the Muslim community.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Bollywood diva Lisa Ray who raised her voice stating that her father was born in undivided India, back in 1933, hence possessed no birth certificate. Lisa’s father, B R Muralidharan, had put out a post on his Facebook handle that elaborated, “Some confessions. I have no birth certificate. May be I was born in the house in Chennai, helped by a midwife. The only proof that I have is my School Leaving Certificate that has my Date of Birth. Later in life, I picked up my PAN Card & Aadhar Card which are not valid for NRC. I absolutely have no record about my father or my mother. I am 62 years now. My mom left me 59 years back and my dad 43 years back. I don’t have a shred of evidence about my grandparents from both the dad and the mom’s side. I just happen to be a Hindu from Mumbai. What if I were from Assam and from a different community. Would I be sent into a detention centre for life, after having peacefully lived for 6 decades in this country. What kind of a justice is this, my countrymen. Where are you, my judiciary. Gone with the wind. The heart weeps. (sic).”

Sharing a picture of her father’s post, Lisa tweeted, “My father was born in 1933, in undivided India. He has no birth certificate. My grandfather was a judge who was transferred every 3 years to another district in what today is known as Bangladesh. They returned to Kolkata August 15, 1947. Under NRC how would they prove citizenship (sic).”

At a time when massive protests are happening across the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday clarified that people born before Jul 1, 1987 are Indian citizens and they don’t need to worry about anything related to CAA or NRC. The MHA also stated that people, except those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant, are also considered Indian citizens. The statement from the MHA comes amid rising protests against the CAA across the country.

The ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country has fallen heavily on the very fabric that the citizens have been proud of all these years – unity in diversity as it openly excluded the Muslim community. With the student bodies of various universities voicing against it, many celebrities including interior fashion designer, Sussanne Khan, tried her best to bring fans together. Preaching a message of equality, Sussanne sent out prayers for Assam and Delhi where the crackdown by the respective state police has been harsh. Ajay Devgn, Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza and Parineeti Chopra too took to Twitter to condemn the attacks on the students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

Massive protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and in many other parts of the country after the bill was passed as an Act in the Parliament. The student bodies clashed with the police and more than 20 people have reportedly died nationwide in police firing.