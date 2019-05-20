Lok Sabha Elections exit polls predicted the return of NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power. In West Bengal and Odisha, the saffron party is predicted as the winner. Many of them also projected over 300 seats to the NDA in the Lok Sabha Elections. However, on May 23rd the results will be out and we will know who will become the Prime Minister of India. While a lot has been said after the exit polls prediction, social media is buzzing with netizens opinion and comments. Not only this, but it has also inspired memes all over the internet.

While one user wrote, “Obviously it’s gonna be #GameOfThronesFinale. You know well, who’s gonna be upset due to #ExitPolls”, the other tweeted, “Party already starts and Indians across the globe already celebrating the results of #ExitPolls :)Aayega To Modi Hi! @narendramodi #MondayMotivation #MondayMorning.”

Check out the hilarious memes here:

Exit Polls are coming!!! pic.twitter.com/TNj2RmRtoh — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 19, 2019

The Great Indian Politics. pic.twitter.com/2S8UvIsJeq — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 26, 2016

Indians looking at the election results of 2014 and 2019. #ExitPoll2019 pic.twitter.com/5c42CQBsGk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2019

Party already starts and Indians across the globe already celebrating the results of #ExitPolls 🙂 Aayega To Modi Hi! @narendramodi #MondayMotivation #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/o3aL9rpGDH — Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 20, 2019

Notably, twelve of 14 exit polls on Sunday predicted the NDA getting a full majority with seats ranging seats from 282 to 365. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government as Lok Sabha elections have been held on 542 of 543 seats.