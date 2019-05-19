The seventh and the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has already begun today and Google has once again dedicated its doodle on elaborating the voting process for the elections. Just like it did in previous voting phases, today as well Google shows the post-vote inked finger that marks that the vote has been cast. As soon as you click on the Google Doodle, it will take you through the voting process.

The google search result reads, “You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.” It further gives the point-wise explanation of the process.

♦ First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

♦ Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

♦ You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

♦ Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

♦ Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

♦ You can press NOTA, None of the Above if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM

♦ For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

♦ Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

The states which that are going to the polls on Sunday include Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (9), Bihar (8), Madhya Pradesh (8), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (3) and Chandigarh (1).