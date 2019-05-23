Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has gripped the whole nation with Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance emerging as a winner. Indians all over the country are glued to the television screen since the early morning to witness the verdict of the Indian general elections. Now, as per the latest reports, Indian in Minneapolis, Minnesota watched the action on a big theatre screen. An IT professional and a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh Noone has organised a ‘show’ in a cinema theatre in America that will air Lok Sabha Election results via several news channels. The show started at 9:30 pm US time and 8 am IST on Thursday.

As per the reports, approximately 150 people booked the tickets to watch the results of Rs 1,000. Noone announced the show through flyers that went viral.

Apart from the show, there were several watch parties organised overseas in states such as Texas, Florida, Washington DC, California among others that are dominated by Indian Americans.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad leading over Congress’s Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib (Bihar) with a margin of 144249 votes. Union textiles minister Smriti Irani set to wrest Congress bastion Amethi. She is leading over Rahul Gandhi with 11226 votes from the parliamentary constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 24 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The BJP-led NDA is currently ahead on 350 seats. In the last election, the NDA had bagged 336 seats while BJP accounted for 282. Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP’s Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty leading from Jadavpur.