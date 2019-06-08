London Pool designer Compass Pools have developed several infinity pools. They have something new this time and it is a 360-degree infinity pool. It is set to become the newest architectural trend in central London, allowing visitors to float over 200 metres above the capital’s skyline. It will be a 600,000-litre pool built right on top of a 55-storey building. The pool will have a bottom made of glass, allowing visitors to see the swimmers and sky above.
The pictures of this infinity pool have gone viral on the social media and netizens have been wondering how one would enter and exit of the pool. Access to the pool would be through a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, rising from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out.
According to the Compass-pools website, the pool’s advanced technical features include a built-in anemometer to monitor the wind speed. This is linked to a computer-controlled building management system to ensure the pool stays at the right temperature and water doesn’t get blown down to the streets below. The pool’s heating system will use waste energy from the air condition system for the building, which boasts an innovative twist on renewable energy.