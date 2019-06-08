London Pool designer Compass Pools have developed several infinity pools. They have something new this time and it is a 360-degree infinity pool. It is set to become the newest architectural trend in central London, allowing visitors to float over 200 metres above the capital’s skyline. It will be a 600,000-litre pool built right on top of a 55-storey building. The pool will have a bottom made of glass, allowing visitors to see the swimmers and sky above.

The pictures of this infinity pool have gone viral on the social media and netizens have been wondering how one would enter and exit of the pool. Access to the pool would be through a rotating spiral staircase based on the door of a submarine, rising from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out.

Take a look at the pictures:

Our story for client, Compass Pools, continues to go viral – their incredible skyscraper infinity pool has global coverage in The Metro, CNN, Daily Mail, The Sun, LadBible, The Independent, The New York Post…to name just a few! See our news page: https://t.co/jN8xjHygmr#seo pic.twitter.com/T6CvUm5dK7 — London PR (@LondonPRagency) June 7, 2019

Pool designers at Compass Pools have developed Infinity London, the only building in the world to incorporate a 360-degree infinity pool. https://t.co/r6vwR69X42 pic.twitter.com/t8rxA4GSx4 — Chelsea Consultants (@chelseaconsults) June 7, 2019

Take a look at the reactions on Twitter:

Would you dare to swim in world’s 1st infinity pool with 360-degree views?

Take a look at photos.

Where are the stairs? — Beth Sheehan (@PawsandtheLaw) June 7, 2019

Actual footage of how you get in and out of the pool: pic.twitter.com/0Lo3r8MTsi — Jefferson Grubbs (@MrScreenAddict) June 6, 2019

According to the Compass-pools website, the pool’s advanced technical features include a built-in anemometer to monitor the wind speed. This is linked to a computer-controlled building management system to ensure the pool stays at the right temperature and water doesn’t get blown down to the streets below. The pool’s heating system will use waste energy from the air condition system for the building, which boasts an innovative twist on renewable energy.