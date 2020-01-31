Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s latest release song ‘Haan Mein Galat’ from the film Love Aaj Kal is topping the charts, but Diet Sabya, who is known for calling out people for copying outfits by renowned designers, has now called our Imtiaz Ali for copying a sequence from Apple advertisement for the popular song. The song has come under the radar and sharing both the sequences, she wrote, “And I oop… Apple ad by Spike Jonze; #loveaajkal by Imtiaz Ali.”

However, we cannot deny the similarities between the two clips and it might be true that the song’s sequence is actually copied from an ad.

Check it out here:



Talking about the song ‘Haan Mein Galat’, it’s a modified version of the popular ‘Twist‘ song from the original Love Aaj Kal but without the word ‘Twist‘ in it. Sung by Arijit Singh, it’s a peppy song that has Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan flaunting some impressive dance steps. Arushi Sharma is also seen sharing beautiful chemistry with Kartik’s character Raghu in the song. The video gives away the vibes of the two generations as did the trailer.



Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009).