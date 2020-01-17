Imtiaz Ali’s new directorial Love Aaj Kal, featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan is all over the internet as the makers have released the trailer. The film promises to be a perfect blend of modern-day and past love as it shows two timezones 1990 and 2020. The film has the same name with all the old elements with the added sass of Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma and new twist presented by Kartik Aaryan. Dropping the much-awaited trailer on Friday, the makers left fans on the edge as the new trio set out in the quest of a perfect path to love.

The trailer has been applauded by netizens and many loved the chemistry between Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan. One of the users wrote, ” #loveaajkaltrailer bhai ek or hit aa ri h apki to.. #sara again hit…bang on…!!!!both r nailed it… @TheAaryanKartik @mysarakhan #ImtiazAli #dineshvijan @MaddockFilms @RelianceEnt.” Another one mentioned, “the chemistry is really working for me | #SaraAliKhan #LoveAajKalTrailer #KartikAaryan |”.

Take a look here:

My expectations were low then I expected more, after seen the poster. Honestly I don’t want to judge it too fast 👀 Sara always shine and the chemistry between her and Kartik is amazing. I’m excited to see the movie. #LoveAajKal #SaraAliKhan — Abbie (@sak_abbie) January 17, 2020

Twitter handle of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films shared the trailer and wrote, “1990 se lekar 2020 tak, pyaar same hai, bas andaaz alag hai.”

The movie also features Randeep Hooda, perhaps as Sara’s other lover. Love Aaj Kal is all set to release on February 14 this year.