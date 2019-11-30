Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, who tied the knot last year in a close-knit affair have celebrated their second wedding anniversary on November 28, 2019. For the special occasion, the couple jetted off to the Maldives to ring their anniversary and have been spending some quality time together. Taking to Instagram, the couple took to their respective Instagram to share pictures from their vacation.

In the first photo, Ishita looks smoking hot as she strikes a pose in sexy white monokini teamed up with subtle makeup, a pair of hoops and hair styled in braids. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Beach please. Thanku @vattyboy for the pic n edit Location @rafflesmaldives. (sic)”

In the second picture, the couple can be seen posing inside the beach and striking a romantic pose together. She captioned the photo as, “Posted @withrepost • @vattyboy Happy 2nd Anniversary 💞 @ishidutta. (sic)”



Vatsal and Ishita first met on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar Baazigar and they instantly hit it off. However, the couple denied dating each other. Vatsal had earlier saved Ishita from a mishap on the sets of Baazigar. It so happened that Ishita’s sari got stuck in a fan and Vatsal saved her in a true Bollywood style. It is said that it was that heroic moment and they fell in love post the incident.

On the professional front, Vatsal was last seen in Sony TV’s Haasil with Zayed Khan and Ishita Dutta, while Ishita Dutta, is currently being featured on Bepannaah Pyaar opposite Pearl V Puri.