Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old man reportedly bit the left ear and lower lip of a paan shop vendor because the vendor denied the youth free paan.

The incident took place December 24, in Lucknow around 10 pm when 28-year-old videographer, Shalu went to the paan vendor Satyendra in Lucknow’s Alambagh and demanded a free paan.

However, as Satyendra was closing the shop, he refused to give him a free paan. That’s when Shalu flew into a rage, picked up a stone and hit him. That’s not it, he then went on to bite Satyendra’s left ear.

As the vendor fell down groaning in pain, Shalu bit his lower lip too before fleeing. Seeing him fall, passers-by rushed a bleeding and unconscious Satyendra to hospital, where his wounds were dressed up.

Station House Officer (SHO), Alambagh, A. K. Sahi said a case had been registered against Shalu, who is said to be an alcoholic.