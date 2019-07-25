Canadian beauty Sunny Leone and the hot TV host Rannvijay Singha are back with another season of television’s first dating show, MTV Splitsvilla and ahead of season 12’s start, Sunny dropped a “crazy” look with her co-host that immediately set fans waiting on the edge for more. Looking all sinister as they smiled in a sly manner for the camera, Sunny and Rannvijay seemed to spell danger and the Internet was set on fire.

In the pictures that the diva shared on her Instagram handle, Rannvijay was seen dressed as Mad Hatter, donning a huge black cap and sporting his signature French beard and handlebar moustache as he leaned on the walking stick while Sunny was dressed as the Queen of Hearts in a sexy black dress and black gloves with hair pulled back in a high ponytail. The picture was captioned, “Welcome to crazy town with @RannvijaySingha and I!! (sic)”

Talking about this season of the show, Sunny and Rannvijay will be seen solving bizarre relationship problems in the “crazy town” of MTV Splitsvilla 12 which, according to the reports, will be bigger and better. Every year the makers work hard to form the contestant list so that the controversies in the show are exciting and spicy. And now it seems as if the contestant list is finally out for the twelfth season. The confirmed participants for the show are Arshiya, Bhavya Singh, Ankush Kalyan, Bhavin Bhanushali and Pranav Bharadwaj.

We just can’t wait to for the dramatic love game show to begin.