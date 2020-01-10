London: A day after after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a step back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, Madame Tussauds museum removed their figures from its British royal family display.

The removal comes after the couple in a shocking move, announced on Wednesday that they were stepping down from their roles as senior royals and were looking to become financially independent.

In a statement released on Thursday, the museum said that the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been removed from its display to “mirror their progressive new role within the Royal institution.”

”Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” the museum’s general manager, Steve Davies, said in a statement.

“We’ve got to respect their wishes,” the wax museum tweeted on Thursday, followed by the hashtag #Megxit.

We've got to respect their wishes #Megxit

“From today, Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them,” Davies added.

The museum said that the two figures will now go in a separate section, away from that which includes Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William and his wife Kate.

The wax figures of the couple were unveiled in May 2018 ahead of their wedding in Windsor, England. Each statue costs roughly £150,000 ($195,000) to make.