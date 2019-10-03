All set for the Made in China promotions, Mouni Roy is leaving no stoned unturned to flaunt her style quotient and sartorial choices. After setting the internet on fire with her hot bikini looks in Thailand, she is finally back to the bay and is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Naagin fame flaunted her perfectly toned abs in a pink lehenga. She teamed up her look with a silver choker, shimmery makeup and kept her tresses loose. With smokey eyes and matching heels, she looks hot, as always.

For the promotions, she opted for Ridhima Bhasin couture, curio cottage jewellery and she has been styled by Sanjana Batra.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “The पूरंपोली break in between Ready , set , press! #MICPromotions in Outfit @ridhimabhasinofficial Choker @curiocottagejewelry Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Hair by @chettiarqueensly Makeup by @chettiaralbert Photographer @eshagupta1331 Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Talking about the film, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.

The latest song, Odhani, from Mikhil Musale-directorial, is already making waves on the chartbuster. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Made in China and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.