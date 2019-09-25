Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, who is all geared up for her upcoming release, Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao, has set the internet on fire with her hot thumkas on the song ‘Odhani’. Now, for the promotions, she is all set to up her style game and makes fans ogle over her look. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share an array of pictures in gorgeous black sharara.

Donning a chic look, she has teamed her look with silver chandbalis, matching bracelet, shimmery makeup, pink lipstick and has styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses loose. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “Dance collabs for #Odhani #madeinchina Outfit: @sukritiandaaritiofficial Jewellery: @minerali_store Styling: @sanjanabatra Assistance: @devakshim Hair-@hairbyshardajadhav Makeup-@chettiaralbert Photographer-@rishabhkphotography Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Lately, the makers of the film, Made in China, introduced the first song titled ‘Odhani’. The song sung by Neha Kakar, Darshan Raval & Sachin – Jigar is set in a Chinese interior backdrop. Odhani is here to kick off the festive season and make you groove along with the stars. It is the remix version of popular Gujarati song – ‘Odhni Odhu Ne Udi Udi Jaye’. The song has already garnered 12 million views in less than 24 hours and is going viral.



Talking about the film, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Made in China and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.