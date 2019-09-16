The See You Again hitmaker, Wiz Khalifa was in India to perform at Sunburn Arena in Delhi and Mumbai on September 14 and 15, respectively and if this the videos from the concert were not enough to make fans go crazy, a picture of his with Madhuri Dixit surfaced which set fans swooning longer than usual. The picture was shared by Madhuri on her Instagram handle and also featured rapper Rajakumari along with the Nenes.

The shared picture shows Wiz Khalifa, head and shoulders above the party of four, literally as the Nene boys stood on one side and Madhuri and Rajakumari posed in black from the other side. Madhuri captioned the picture as, “Thanks for showing the world yet again that music knows no boundaries of genre, age, culture etc. @wizkhalifa we had a great time grooving to your songs @therajakumari @drneneofficial (sic).”

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank, where she played the character of a courtesan named Bahaar Begum. Kalank also reunited Madhuri with Sanjay Dutt on-screen after a hiatus of 25 years. Talking earlier about the chemistry that she shared with her Khalnayak co-star, Madhuri said that they kept pulling each other’s leg the way they used to do previously. The actor said he calls her ‘ma’am’ and she calls him ‘sir’. The 52-year-old diva also revealed that now since they both have kids, they had many new things to talk about. Madhuri said she and Baba often discussed the education of their kids and shared a cordial bond. Directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank released on April 17.