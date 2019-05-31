In a shocking case of gaming addiction, a 16-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh died after constantly playing online game PlayersUnknown Battleground (PUBG). Furkhan Qureshi from Neemuch town, reportedly, played a video game on his mobile for six hours at a stretch. According to his family, Furkhan was in class 12 and started playing the game post lunch.

Furkhan’s sister, Fiza Qureshi was sitting beside him when this incident happened. She said, “My brother was playing PUBG with some of his friends. Suddenly, he started shouting ‘carry out the blast..carry out blast’. Then he threw his earphones and mobile and cried saying “I will not play with you’. I lost the game because of you.”

Dr Ashok Jain, a cardiologist said, “The death was caused possibly by severe cardiac arrest triggered by sudden, but deep shock. It’s possible that since the teenager had been playing the game for long hours at a stretch, he could have delved into some kind of syndrome from which it was difficult to come out”.