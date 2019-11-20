Known for her offbeat lifestyle choices, American singer-songwriter Madonna, just raised the bar for healthy living as she gave fans a glimpse of her secret to long life and flawless beauty. Sharing a 1 minute 59 seconds long video on her social media handle recently, Madonna continues to break the Internet two days later as it features her sipping urine and dipping in an ice bath at 3 am.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madonna shared the now-viral video where she can be seen dressed in a short black dress as she sat on the edge of her bathtub which was filled with ice cubes. Though the diva looked over-dressed for a stint at dawn in the sexy outfit and a dab of luscious red tint on her lips with her hairstyle on point, one cannot help but accolade her nerves as she spread out her legs and dipped into the ice bath. Coming out, Madonna yet again sat on the edge of the bathtub in a white bathing rob and held a cup of her own urine which she sipped unflinchingly. The video has crossed over 1.2 million views on Instagram while still going strong. It was captioned, “ICE TRAY-NEW DRIP-3:am Ice bath therapy for Madame !! Shall we start an ICE bath challenge?? 41 degrees Best treatment for injuries!! #icebath #madamex @ahla_malik (sic).”

This is not the first time that the Queen of Pop has gone over the top to break health or beauty notions. When it comes to beauty, people often have some pre-conceived notions. One of the most common among these is that women need to wax their hands, legs and armpits regularly and leave no trace of hair. A woman who doesn’t subscribe to these notions is often subjected to a lot of criticism. This is exactly what happened when Madonna uploaded a picture with her daughter Lourdes on New Year’s Day last year. In the photo uploaded on Instagram, Madonna’s daughter was seen with unshaven armpits and this invited a lot of flak on social media. Some called the ‘hairy pits’ gross while some tried to defend the American singer-songwriter and her daughter.