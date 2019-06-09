The nation is glued to their television and mobile screens today to watch India play against Australia in the World Cup match. While the frenzy has just started, it took a hype as South sensation Mahesh Babu posted a picture right from The Oval in England where the match is taking place.

Seen twinning in blue sunglasses, the father-son duo flaunted the bright pitch ahead of them as Mahesh took a selfie from behind. The picture was captioned, “This one’s for my boy… @gautamghattamaneni ♥♥ #INDvAUS @ The Oval” (sic). The crazy fans have already retweeted the men-in-blue picture over 1.6k times and has already garnered close to 70k likes on Instagram.

On the work front, the much-awaited film Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde has been leaked online for free downloading by notorious website Tamilrockers a hours after its release. The film has received positive reviews from audience and critics. On the day of release, the hype of the film was such that hashtag #MaharshiDay was trending on Twitter. As per the reports, The film is available in full HD print on torrent websites for free downloading.

Marking his 25th film in his career, Mahesh Babu wanted this film to be a memorable one for his fans. The film shows the journey of a college student, an entrepreneur and then a farmer. Helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, the film will also star Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde.

The film’s box office collection might be affected by the leak. However, it is running successfully in the theatres.