Television actor Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali had welcomed their daughter to the world in August this year. Post-pregnancy weight is very normal for any girl to have but there are some trollers who do not stop body-shaming the actors. In the recent turn of events, the couple has appeared on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar where they were supporting Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture from the show and was heavily trolled for gaining weight and many body-shamed her. Some even went to call her names such as ‘moti’. One user wrote, “Sharam Kar Moti.”

However, the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor immediately shut the troll by giving an epic reply. She wrote, “Don’t ask me what kind of a mother I am. I wish I could ask your mother, what kind of a child you are. (sic)” She further wrote, “Was your mother thin after delivering u like IDIOT.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Jay has shared his picture with his daughter. While he captioned the picture as, Father Daughter love early morning play..blessed My Best Friend (follow Tara’s official page @tarajaybhanushali )#instafamily #familygoals #family #daughtergoals #daughter #daughterandfather #daddysgirl #daddy #father (sic).”



Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had earlier adopted their caretaker’s kids. The couple had vowed to take care of their entire education and give them a better life.

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij was last seen in the popular television series Balika Vadhu while her husband Jay Bhanushali, who has hosted several reality shows, was last seen as the host of The Voice India Kids.