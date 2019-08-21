The big moment for television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali has arrived as they became proud parents to a baby girl. Sharing the joy instantly with their fans, Mahhi and Jay uploaded a heart-melting picture and fans could not stop gushing.

In the shared picture, Jay can be seen kissing the feet of his daughter which are as tiny as his mouth. While he captioned the picture as, “The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy’s eyes and daddy’s nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional (sic)”, Mahhi posted two videos along with the same picture and captioned the post as, “Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di (sic).”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had earlier adopted their caretaker’s kids. The couple had vowed to take care of their entire education and give them a better life. While the lovebirds kept smearing the Internet with their uncontained excitement on becoming parents again, Jay had taken his joyride on another tangent as he revealed in an interview earlier, to be taking lullaby classes for his little one.

In the interview with a leading news agency, Jay had revealed, “I want to help Mahi in whatever ways possible. I would want Mahi to take complete care of herself and our baby, so to help her not missing out on her sleep later in the months, I am learning lullabies and practicing it daily.” Bowled over with the fascinating feeling of being a parent again especially when this is their first kid together, Jay credits his reality show judges for honing his skills. Jay hosts the children’s singing reality show, Superstar Singer which landed him with the opportunity to learn from “the best in the business.” He said, “It would be great if I am able to take responsibility of calming our baby in the middle of the night. I spoke to all the captains – Salman Ali, Sachin Valmiki, Nitin Kumar and Jyotica Tangri and they came up with this idea to learn lullabies. Not confident of pulling it off, I told them it’s not possible for me to do. But they are giving me all the confidence. I told them not to force me but they are all too excited to teach me. So, I am finally taking lullaby classes now.”

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij was last seen in the popular television series Balika Vadhu while her husband Jay Bhanushali, who has hosted several reality shows, was last seen as the host of The Voice India Kids.