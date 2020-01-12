Makar Sankranti is celebrated by many Indians across the world. The festival falls on January 15 this year. The festival which is also known as harvest and kite flying festival denotes the entrance of the sun into zodiac sign Makar (Capricorn) as it travels on its celestial path. It also marks the end of the winter season as well. The festival coincides with Lohri, Pongal and Bhogali Bihu. Many take a holy dip in the river to wash away their sins on this pious day. On the festival of Makar Sankranti, people meet and greet their loved ones and celebrate the most auspicious occasions with great zeal, enthusiasm, and devotion.

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of summer and six months pious period for Hindus known as Uttarayan. The importance of Uttarayan is shown in the famous epic Mahabharat too in which Bhishma Pitamah was believed to have waited for the sun to be in uttarayan so he could die willingly. As per another legend, Lord Surya forgave his son Shani and his son visited him on Sankranti. And that’s why people distribute everyone sweets and urge them to let go of any negative or angry feelings. While distributing sweets famous line “til gul ghya and god god bola” (which means eat this sesame and jaggery and speak sweet words) is used in Maharashtra.

Here we bring you best greeting to share with your loved ones:

-A new beginning A new destination With happiness or sorrow With pain or pleasure Best Wishes for Makar Sankranti!

-Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti 2019!

-May The Sankranti Bring in New Hopes and Good Harvest For You! Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti 2019

-May the Makar Sankranti fire burns all the moments of sadness and brings you the warmth of joy and happiness and love. Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti

-Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God fulfils all your wishes on this auspicious occasion.

-May you are Filled with Extreme Joy and Happiness and Start a New Year with Great Enthusiasm and Positivity. Happy Makar Sankranti !!

-May your life be blessed with love, happiness and wealth. Happy Makar Sankranti!

-May the Makar Sankranti fire bring you joy and happiness and burn all your moments of sadness. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

-As the sun starts its journey towards the north, he makes all happy moments of this year come to life. I wish you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti.