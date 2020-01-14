New Delhi: As the country celebrates the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti, the state of Gujarat is also celebrating the occasion, which is called Uttarayan in Gujarati.

Uttarayan, the kite flying festival, which falls on January 14, is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat and is celebrated with lot of fervour and enthusiasm.

On the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, greeted the people on the festival of Uttarayan, saying the atmosphere all around is full of happiness.

In a message in English and Gujarati, he said the skies of Gujarat are full of colourful kites and there is an atmosphere of happiness all around.

About Uttarayan festival

The festival marks the days in the Hindu calendar when winter begins turning to summer, known as Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan.

A festival associated with harvest, the occasion sees people up on their terraces, flying kites while enjoying delicacies. Kites of all shapes and sizes are flown, and the main competition is to battle nearby kite-flyers to cut their strings and bring down their kites.

One of the most popular dishes during this time is Undhiyu, eaten with puri and jalebi, laddoos or surati jamun.

Since 1989, Gujarat Tourism has hosted International Kite Festival as a part of the official celebration of Uttarayan, wherein master kite flyers, craftsmen from different parts of the globe, gather and showcase their unique skills.