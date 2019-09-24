Actor Malaika Arora has been challenged by the actor Arjun Rampal for the viral ‘Make Your Moov’ challenge. She has taken up the challenge and has showcased easy bench press for fitter India. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video which has gone viral now. In the video, she says that as a part of ‘Make Your Move’ challenge, she will do an exercise which is called ‘easy bench press’ and further encourages her fans to try it on. She also explains the exercise to her fans and pledges her fans do it every day to break free from the inactive lifestyle.

She further challenges actors Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana and director Rohit Shetty.

In the video, she can be seen dressed in a white crop top and matching trousers. She completed her look with subtle makeup, white sneakers and hair kept natural. Needless to say, she glams it up like a pro.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I took the #MakeYourMoov challenge as a part of the #FitIndiaMovement! And I challenge @rakulpreet, @tigerjackieshroff, @hrithikroshan, @arjunkapoor, @itsrohitshetty and @ayushmannk to show the world their moves! Come, let’s make India a fitter nation! @moov.india #FitIndia #MakeYourMoov. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Currently, Malaika is on a musical tour named ‘rrang’ in the USA. She has entertained the audience with her hot dance moves and took the stage by storm. Earlier, she has shared some of the sneak-peek from her performances and captioned the post as, “Thank you USA for the love, warmth n cheering at the #rrang tour @satrangifusion @tamannaahspeaks @remodsouza. (sic)”



On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially announced their relationship and have maintained that they are living a happy life together.