Unless you’re living under the rock, you would have noticed Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor unapologetically profusing their love for each other all over in public and on social media and their latest stint earned a roast from filmmaker-friend, Farah Khan. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, both Malaika and Arjun had uploaded almost similar pictures and fans couldn’t help but go gaga over it.

Posing in the backdrop of New Hampshire’s “white mountains”, that overlooked a crystal blue lake complemented with the azure blue of the sky, Malaika and Arjun accessorised their hot looks with sunglasses. While the diva slew in a pink bralette top and blue jeggings, Ajun donned a casual white tee, teamed with a pair of blue trousers. His picture was captioned, “Stand still, take a moment, be grateful (sic)” while Malaika captioned hers as, “Stop, reflect and be grateful …. #wednesdaymusings (sic).” Quick to comment, Farah wrote, “Now ul r putting the same posts also?” and fans doubled down with laughter.

View this post on Instagram Stand still, take a moment, be grateful. A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Aug 27, 2019 at 12:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram Stop, reflect and be grateful 🙏…. #wednesdaymusings💜 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:09pm PDT

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially announced their relationship and have maintained that they are living a happy life together. However, the couple is subjected to a lot of online trolling for their bond, majorly for two reasons: Malaika is 12 years elder to Arjun and she was earlier married to Salman Khan‘s brother Arbaaz Khan and has a 17-year-old son.

Meanwhile, both Malaika and Arjun are seen dining out together with friends and family members. The duo has emerged as one of the most discussed couples in the industry and the buzz around their relationship is quite high.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers and Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial also features Kriti Sanon in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Mantra and Milind Gunaji among others. It’s slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.