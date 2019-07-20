Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post and stories are the proof that she is having the best time in her life and this time not with Arjun Kapoor but with her girl gang. Yes, you heard us right! Malaika is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her girl gang. In the pictures, she can be seen chilling on the beach with her friends and it will make you envy her. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared her pictures in a white dress flaunting her perfectly toned and tanned legs. With tightly braided hair, she looks sexy as she poses by the beach.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “us lounging around …… #madives#verycasually (sic)”

In another picture, she can be seen posing in a white short dress with a beautiful beach at the background.

In the last picture, she looks her sexiest best in Fendi black and red bikini as she walks down the beach with her friend.

Earlier, she has shared her series of pictures dancing in a short blue dress and looks absolutely stunning. With the sea at the background and messy hair, her photos will give you perfect weekend vibes. The silhouette pictures of the actor happily dancing will make you skip a beat.

Recently, Malaika has been into the buzz after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan revealed about his bond with her and told Deccan Chronicle, “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have a kid together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better.”