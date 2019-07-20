Malaika Arora has treated her fans with her throwback picture from her latest vacation in the Maldives with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The silhouette pictures of the actor happily dancing will make you skip a beat. In the photos, she can be seen dancing in a short blue dress and looks absolutely stunning. With the sea at the background and messy hair, her photos will give you perfect weekend vibes.

The photos are going viral on social media and all for the right reasons.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram 🌈 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 20, 2019 at 12:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram ☀️⚡️🌈 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 20, 2019 at 12:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram Silhouette …… A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 20, 2019 at 12:56am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures donning a black and white monochrome dress with ruffle detailing around the neck. The thigh-high slit dress nicely flaunted her toned legs. She accessorised her look with a black ring, detailed barrette and smokey eyes. She was styled by Tanvi Ghavri for the event and the outfit is by the designer Toni Maticevski. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Black and White is always right @malaikaaroraofficial @toni_maticevski @namdeepak @mehakoberoi @azotiique @sophiawebster @mohitvaru @ektakauroberoi. (sic)”



Malaika has been into the buzz after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan revealed about his bond with her and told Deccan Chronicle, “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have a kid together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better.”

On the other hand, Arjun and Malaika have been in the news due to their rumoured romance. The duo, who initially denied dating each other has been making public appearances together at several events lately.