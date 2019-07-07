Malaika Arora who keeps setting major fashion goals was recently spotted in a cool summer outfit. Malaika recently returned from her New York getaway where she went with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

The couple recently returned from New York. Earlier today, Malaika stepped out in a stunning floral deep necked white cropped top which she teamed with similar print skirt. She accessorised her look with a cool pair of white shades.

Earlier, they shared their own pictures on social media dressed in neon green outfits and posing with a cap. While Malaika captioned her image as, “Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it),” Arjun’s caption read, “Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps – who wore the neon better ??? 😉)”.

Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Kapoor official on his birthday. She shared a hand in hand picture with him from their New York getaway and captioned it, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always.” Post that, Arjun shared a picture of his ladylove holding a heart shaped bag and captioned it, “She has my heart… (literally)”.