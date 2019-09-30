The wedding season is about to begin and giving brides-to-be some serious goals is Bollywood diva Malaika Arora as she slew in a sexy cutwork blouse and desi saree with a hot and bold twist. Flooding the Internet with her latest pictures featuring in the same, Malaika set the mercury soaring across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared the pictures where she can be seen donning an “antique gold cutdana sadi embroidered cutwork blouse along with sequins draped layered saree”. Leaving her beautiful tresses to fall down in soft curls, Malaika struck sensuous poses and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Check out Malaika’s latest pictures here:

Actor Malaika Arora was earlier seen accepting Arjun Rampal’s viral ‘Make Your Moov’ challenge. Taking it up, the diva was seen showcasing easy bench press exercise. Malaika had shared a video where she was seen encouraging fans to pay heed to fitness and health. She further challenged actors Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana and director Rohit Shetty.

Recently, Malaika received the Fitspiration – Female award from her sister Amrita Arora Ladak, who chose to flaunt a black and gold gown at the event. Malaika posted a picture of her sister, appreciating her stunning look at the red carpet and thanking her for presenting the award.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially announced their relationship and have maintained that they are living a happy life together.