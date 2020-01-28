Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and is often applauded for her sartorial choices. Making fans ogle on her latest hot look, she can be seen making a fashion statement once again. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures in a metallic grey backless gown teamed up with matching heels and a pair of earrings. With perfect dewy makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of nude lipstick, she looks sizzling hot, as always. For the stunning photoshoot, she opted for Evyatar Myor couture and looks absolutely ravishing.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost How it be @malaikaaroraofficial 😍in @myor_studio x @irasvajewellery x @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world x @mehakoberoi 📷 @_visual.affairs_ #indiasbestdancer.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram @malaikaaroraofficial x @myor_studio x @irasvajewellery x @_visual.affairs_ A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) on Jan 24, 2020 at 11:21pm PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a satin off-shoulder gown with puffed sleeves on one side. With perfect makeup, a pair of huge earrings, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick, she can be seen donning a tight ponytail with a side partition. The pictures were captioned, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost @malaikaaroraofficial x @kalmanovich_official x @luxcartel x @cultgaia Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world Glam @meghnabutanihairandmakeup x @flavienheldt with @ektakauroberoi 📷 @_visual.affairs_ #economictimesbusinessexcellenceawards.” (sic)

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers. She is also one of the judge on the reality show ‘Supermodels of the year’. She was last seen in the film Pataakha. Recently, she has expressed that she has plans to venture into production.