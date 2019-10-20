Malaika Arora, who is always is obsessed with fitness, keeps her style game at the top-notch. She has shared a series of her pictures defining her mood for Sunday – and it is so extra! A dotting mother of one is an avid user of social media and has shared a series of pictures of herself clad in a sparkly blue Annakiki dress. The blue blingy dress was rather short and was adorned with glitter all over it. What goes extra are the dramatic and extravagant sleeves and shoulders.

Malaika Arora completed the look with a pair of black ankle boots, sleek high pony, winged eyeliner and bold eye makeup, and nude makeup on face. The look was styled by celebrity stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, who often styles Malaika Arora for events and appearances.

“@malaikaaroraofficial EXTRA in @annakikiofficial x @jimmychoo Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world MUH @meghnabutanihairandmakeup 📸 @swapnil_kore_photography Managed by @ektakauroberoi #jccollection #jimmychooindia #inmychoos @luxe_project”, writes Malaika Arora in the caption.

Take a look at Malaika’s latest look:

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together.