Malaika Arora is an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness and fashion. Known for being bold, she has always listened to her heart and impressed fashion police with her hot looks. Today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures from the latest photoshoot and she looks nothing less than a boss lady. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white shirt paired with black high-waist trousers, a bow tie, and a golden-brown blazer. For the glam, she opted for smokey eyes, a dash of lipstick, kohl in eyes and perfect makeup.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost @malaikaaroraofficial in @black_coral_ Bow tie @malanbreton Glam @divyachablani15 x @alpakhimani Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world 📷 @raju.raman. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she took the internet by storm in a collared long top with intricate embroidery and detailing teamed up with flurry with white. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, a dash of nude lip shade and kept her tresses loose. She captioned it, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost @malaikaaroraofficial for #LokmatMostStylish awards in @raghavendra.rathore x @roopavohrafinejewellery asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world Glam @divyachablani15 x @sheetal_f_khan 📷 @_visual.affairs. (sic)”



Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.