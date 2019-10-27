Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood and she never fails to impress fashion police with her sartorial choices and style statement. For the festival of Diwali, she opted for a black blouse with full sleeves teamed up with golden shimmery lehenga and green emerald jewellery. With subtle makeup, copper eye makeup and red lipstick, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost Partayy ready @malaikaaroraofficial in @itrhofficial x @goenkaindia Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world Glam @divyachablani15 📸 @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Recently, she has celebrated her 46th birthday with her friends in Bollywood. Joining her at the do were many prominent names from Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Malaika-Arbaaz’ son Arhaan Khan.

For her special day, she opted for a sexy silver short dress and looked smoking hot. She captioned it as, “ Thank u @manishmalhotra05 @mehakoberoi @bhushanbagadiapositives #birthdaygirl. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram @manishmalhotra05 @mehakoberoi @bhushanbagadiapositives A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Oct 25, 2019 at 1:19am PDT

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.