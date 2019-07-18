Malaika Arora, who keeps giving us major fitness goals, today uploaded her series of pictures on Instagram and making her fans skip a beat. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black and white monochrome dress with ruffle detailing around the neck. The thigh-high slit dress nicely flaunted her toned legs. She accessorised her look with a black ring, detailed barrette and smokey eyes. She looked absolutely stunning in the pictures and we can’t stop gushing over her.

Her look is from the Dance India Dance and she stepped as a guest judge to fill the spot for Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was styled by Tanvi Ghavri for the event and the outfit is by the designer Toni Maticevski.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Black and White is always right💖 @malaikaaroraofficial @toni_maticevski @namdeepak @mehakoberoi @azotiique @sophiawebster @mohitvaru @ektakauroberoi. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos:



Recently, she was on a vacation to New York and the Maldives with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. From sharing romantic pictures to the twinning game, the couple rocked the social media. Malaika and Arjun jetted off to New York just before the birthday of him. In fact, Malaika wished the actor in a beyond adorable post along with a picture. While there have been a lot of speculations around the duo’s wedding, this is the first time that the pair have made their pictures public on social media which will definitely set the Internet on fire! Arjun and Malaika have been in the news due to their rumoured romance. The duo, who initially denied dating each other has been making public appearances together at several events lately.