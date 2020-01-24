Malaika Arora is an inspiration to many young girls when it comes to her impeccable fashion sense. From her stylish appearance on social media to her gym looks, she impresses the fashion police on a daily basis. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her monochrome pictures from the latest photoshoot and looks stunning, as always. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a satin off-shoulder gown with puffed sleeves on one side.

With perfect makeup, a pair of huge earrings, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick, she can be seen donning a tight ponytail with a side partition. The pictures were captioned, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost @malaikaaroraofficial x @kalmanovich_official x @luxcartel x @cultgaia Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world Glam @meghnabutanihairandmakeup x @flavienheldt with @ektakauroberoi 📷 @_visual.affairs_ #economictimesbusinessexcellenceawards.” (sic)

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos donning a beige bralette teamed up with a well-fitted leather jacket and cigarette shorts. She completed her look with brown shimmery eyes, a pair of golden hanging earrings and matching heels. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost @malaikaaroraofficial in @pritchlondon x @shoplune Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world 📷@_visual.affairs_ #mtvindia.” (sic)



Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers. She is also one of the judge on the reality show ‘Supermodels of the year’. She was last seen in the film Pataakha. Recently, she has expressed that she has plans to venture into production.