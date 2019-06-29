Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is currently holidaying in New York with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple decided to bring in Arjun’s birthday and they celebrated the special day at Big Apple on April 26. Malaika is giving her fans sneak peek into her vacation through social media and she looks nothing less than a breath of fresh air. Earlier today, she uploaded a picture on Instagram flaunting her stretch marks in bralette and denim as she posed for a click.

However, the picture did not go well with some section of the netizens and trolled her for having stretch marks but at the same time, there were few who appreciated her confidence and called her a proud mother.

View this post on Instagram #pride #onlylove #pride🌈 #pridenyc A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 28, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

One user wrote, “Fitness icon gets Stretch mark” while the other commented, “Plz use Stretch marak removal creams.”



Those who supported her wrote, “Those of you commenting on her stretchmarks…are you not going to give Birth someday ? And those men commenting on her stretchmarks your mother also has stretchmarks,your wife too! Chill” while the other commented, “shame on u that people who are commenting about her stretch marks……:: jab mam ne Munni badnaam hui par dance kiya tha tab to kisi ko nahi dikhe stretch markes…. or rahi baat marks ki… she is lady nd strong lady…… yeh unki life hain unhe jeene do faltu ka bakwaas karne aate ho to comments mat kiya kro…. jada dyan jata hqin na marks par …apni maa ka stomach dekh lena usmein bhi aise marks honge ….jinmein se tum jaise gandi soch wale log bhar aaye hain…:::::bullshit soch.”

Even Malaika’s boyfriend commented on the photo asking for photo credits.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was last seen in a dance number titled ‘Hello Hello’ from movie Pataakha.