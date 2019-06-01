Malaika Arora, who oozes oomph in her each and every picture, has once again set the internet on fire with her series of pictures on Instagram. Known for her bold looks and sexy avatar, she has showcased her different moods in her latest pictures. Dressed in a white outfit with a plunging neckline, she completed her look with subtle makeup, bold red lipstick and a hair bun. Her pose game is on point in her latest sun-kissed pictures and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

She captioned it, “My many moods that only my girlfriends know… captured by my very talented bff @preetasukhtankar #magiclight#gurlsgothermoods#love mygurls#candid#nomakeup.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she has turned up the heat in blue striped monokini as she splashed water while taking a dip in the beach. She posed happily as she beat the summer heat being a water baby. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY …. this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF.” Throwing her hands up in the air and smiling away to glory, Malaika looked like a mermaid in disguise.

View this post on Instagram It’s FRIYAYYYYYYYY …. this summer heats got me frolicking #TGIF A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on May 31, 2019 at 2:55am PDT



Recently, Arjun made her relationship with Malaika official. Arjun talked to Filmfare about his relationship with Malaika and said he doesn’t want a wrong message to be conveyed. He was quoted saying, “We’re not doing anything wrong. I don’t want that story being conveyed that we’re still hiding when we’re not.” He explained, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has… they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain “gandhagi” that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things… there hasn’t been any of that.”