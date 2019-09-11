Malaika Arora, being a fitness freak, never shies away to flaunt her perfectly toned body. She does raises the eyebrows of her fans with her bold and beautiful pictures. Earlier today, she shared her ultra hot picture from the archives. In the photo, she can be seen donning a white bikini as she poses inside the beach. She looks smoking hot in the monochrome picture and we can’t deny it.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it as, “#Repost @farrokhchothia with @get_repost With the eternal Malaika, #archives. (sic)”

However, the picture did not go well with a section of netizens and they started trolling her for her bold picture. While some called her an ‘aunty’, others slammed her for dating Arjun Kapoor. Some even went to the extent of questioning her as a mother.

One user commented, “Are budhi budhape me jyada jwani Chad rhi hai tuje tere jaise aurat ke karan hi ldkiya badnam hai.” While the other wrote, “Aunty…now stop this type of photoshoot.”

Another user commented, “Maa ka farj tk nibha nahi Pai bs es haddiyo k dhanche ki numaish krti firti tujse sundar orte ladkiya to hamare ganv m h.”

Take a look at the photo here:

This is how she was trolled:



On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially announced their relationship and have maintained that they are living a happy life together.