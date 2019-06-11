Actor Malaika Arora, who is a yogini and fitness enthusiast, often shares her pictures and videos performing yoga asana. Recently, she posted an erotic yoga pose on Instagram where she can be seen bending over and touching her feet. However, the picture did not go well with the netizens and like always they started to troll her with ridiculous and obnoxious comments.

The trolls shamed her for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and also targeted her over her age. Some trolls also called her ‘old’ for sharing the picture.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen donning a black crop top teamed up with multi-colour gym shorts. She captioned it, “Practise makes perfect” am still a work in progress.. starting this week with some stretches,bends,yoga.repeat…..#malaikasmondaymotivation @thedivayoga @reebokindia #fashionablyfit#yogaforlife.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:



Earlier, during the interview with Times of India, lashed out at trolls over their age difference. He said, “I wouldn’t even want to speak about this and give it importance. It doesn’t matter to me, so I don’t want to justify anything.” He was quoted saying, “I am 33 and marriage is not the be all and end all of a relationship. There’s more to discover and explore about each other.” He clearly stated no to marriage. Arjun said, “I am not interested in getting married right now.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making headlines with their wedding rumours. Earlier, Arjun slammed all rumours and said that he is not getting married anytime soon. Instead, he said that he wants his sister Anshula Kapoor to get married before him but said that she wants to focus on her work.