Actor Malaika Arora has often become the target of trolls, say it her yoga asana or her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Recently, she was spotted by paparazzi along with her son Arhaan Khan outside a Mumbai restaurant. While Malaika was seen donning an all-white outfit with a plunging neckline, her son was spotted in casuals. The pictures soon made its way to social media and some section of netizens couldn’t digest her choice of clothes. Netizens started trolling her over her revealing dress. While some called it ‘inappropriate’ dress to wear when her son was around, others called it ‘indecent’.

Some even raised questions on Arhaan’s similarity to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. One user commented, “can’t she wear something decent with her son atleast” while the other wrote, “Why does he look like arjun kapoor.”

Earlier, Malaika was trolled for posing an erotic yoga pose on Instagram where she can be seen bending over and touching her feet. However, the picture did not go well with the netizens and like always they started to troll her with ridiculous and obnoxious comments. The trolls shamed her for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and also targeted her over her age. Some trolls also called her ‘old’ for sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making headlines with their wedding rumours. Earlier, Arjun slammed all rumours and said that he is not getting married anytime soon. Instead, he said that he wants his sister Anshula Kapoor to get married before him but said that she wants to focus on her work.