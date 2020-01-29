Malaika Arora is one of the hottest celebrities of Bollywood and she never shies away to flaunt her perfectly toned body to her fans. She often goes bold at the parties and red carpet and leaves fans smitten with her hot and sexy look. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her slew of pictures in a little metallic hot pink dress with a plunging neckline. Striking a sultry pose, she has teamed up her look with bold makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost @malaikaaroraofficial 💥💥in @malakelezzawy x @ayanasilverjewellery x @diosajewels Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world Glam @vickybanatkar x @francovallelonga 📷@ravindupatilphotography #mtvindia.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a metallic grey backless gown teamed up with matching heels and a pair of earrings. With perfect dewy makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of nude lipstick, she looks sizzling hot, as always. For the stunning photoshoot, she opted for Evyatar Myor couture and looks absolutely ravishing. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost How it be @malaikaaroraofficial 😍in @myor_studio x @irasvajewellery x @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world x @mehakoberoi 📷 @_visual.affairs_ #indiasbestdancer.” (sic)



Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together. On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers. She is also one of the judge on the reality show ‘Supermodels of the year’. She was last seen in the film Pataakha. Recently, she has expressed that she has plans to venture into production.