Actor Malaika Arora, who always keeps her style game at the top-notch, has shared her picture defining her mood for the day. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to upload her no make-up selfie in a floral dress. In the photo, she can be seen having a refreshment drink while flaunting her raw and natural beauty. Needless to say, she looks stunning in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Mood. (sic).” The photo has fetched over one lakh likes within a couple of hours and still counting.

Being a fitness freak, she never shies away to flaunt her perfectly toned body. Known for sharing bold pictures, Malaika is often targeted by the trolls.

Take a look at her hot photo here:

View this post on Instagram Mood …. A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 19, 2019 at 3:59am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her couple of pictures in a grey sports bra and black lowers. She teamed up her look with matching jacket and sunglasses. In the photo, she redefines the hotness and we are smitten by her look. She captioned it as, “Whatever you do, do it your way. @ReebokIndia #MYT #MeetYouThere. (sic)”



A few days back, she has shared her picture in a shimmery black outfit from an event. Sharing the post, she wrote, “It’s #showtime….. see u in Trenton #rrang #bollywoodbroadway @divyachablani15 @priyanka.s.borkar @rezachirag. (sic)”



On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.

On the personal front, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have officially announced their relationship and have maintained that they are living a happy life together.