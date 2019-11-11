Malaika Arora is a true inspiration when it comes to fashion and styling and the latest pictures are the proof. Known for sartorial choices and fitness, she never misses impressing fashion police with her choice of outfit. Even when it comes to wearing a quirky outfit, she manages to look hot and at the top-notch. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photos in a monochrome pantsuit teamed up with neon bellies, it is the perfect place to take fashion inspiration.

In the photos, she can be seen donning black and white pantsuit teamed up with a sheer white top and neon coloured bellies. With graffiti painted wall in the colours of neon, she strikes a pose that has all the swag. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, hoop earrings and a dash of nude lipstick. Well, her street style game is strong and we can’t deny it.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repost #streetstylegamestrong @malaikaaroraofficial in @annakikiofficial x @dhruvkapoor x @shoplune @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.world MUH @mehakoberoi Managed by @ektakauroberoi 📷 @tejasnerurkarr. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Recently, the Chaiya Chaiya girl has shared adorable post on her son Arhaan Khan’s 17th birthday. Malaika posted a collage of Arhaan’s baby pictures and his recent photos proving how he has turned into a fine young man. She took to Instagram and wrote, “N jus like that my baby boy turns 17….. our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses … deal with it )” (sic)



Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they both make headlines. They are being watched closely by fans ever since they made the relationship public. They have maintained that they are living a happy life together.

On the work front, Malaika is busy with the launch of her yoga training centers.